The team formerly known as MVMNT Real Estate Group has rebranded to The Parkhill Greenberg Group and joined The Agency in Toronto.

Story continues below

The team’s partners, Scott Parkhill and Paul Greenberg, have more than 18 years of combined experience in the real estate industry. Their team also includes Realtors Kat Dodsworth and Brian Chiarcos, along with executive assistant Emily Boulding.

Parkhill has a financial analyst background, where his “expertise serves his clients best when advising on market opportunities, from residential, to vacation or investment properties,” the team says in a news release.

“Before Paul began touring houses, he was touring North America with his former band,” says the release. “However, longing for a more stable career, Paul became intrigued by the alluring market of Toronto real estate. From winning his first brokerage’s Rookie of the Year award in 2010, to now co-leading his own real estate team, Paul is fueled by the fire that no day is the same, and neither is any home.”

Peter Torkan, managing partner of The Agency Toronto, says, “With their multi-million-dollar production, they are simply a great asset to the brand. We are looking forward to many years of success with their hard-working team.”