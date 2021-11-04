Parise Cormier, broker/owner of Exit Realty Associates in Dieppe, N.B. was named Exit Realty Corp. International’s Canadian Broker of the Year during the company’s annual awards event recently broadcast across the U.S. and Canada. The brokerage was also named the No. 1 Highest Grossing Office (Single) in North America for the second consecutive year.

Cormier has been with Exit Realty since 2000 and she was first named Broker of the Year in 2013. “Parise exemplifies everything that you could want in a great leader of people,” says Joyce Paron, CEO of EXIT Realty Corp. International’s Canadian Division. “She surrounds herself with excellence, from manager André Malenfant to every member of her administrative team. Together they provide an environment for ultimate success for every one of their real estate champions. Both humble and driven, Parise is one of the most respected business owners in her community. She continues to elevate professionalism in the real estate industry while her brokerage soars, breaking real estate records, one after the other.”