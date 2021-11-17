Recently the Prince Edward Island Real Estate Association staff and Board of Directors welcomed six recipients of the Realtors Care Bursary to participate in a cheque presentation ceremony. Each of the recipients received $1,000 to assist with their educational expenses.

The recipients are Karla McCallum, Lucas Cloutier, Hannah MacLean, Abby Malayny, Kierstyn Palmer and Rob MacPhee.

In the photo: Seated, from left: Steven Malayny, chair of the association and his daughter Abby Malayny, who received one of the bursary cheques. Standing, from left: Greg MacDougall, broker of Provincial Realty; Terra Malayny, wife of Steven Malayny and mother of Abby Malayny; James Marjerrison, Royal LePage Prince Edward Realty, first vice president; Greg Lipton, broker, Blue Ocean Real Estate, past president; Traci Gaudet, Century 21 Northumberland Realty, director; Trisha Campbell, Powerhouse Realty PEI, director; Lisa Stuart-Campbell, Powerhouse Realty PEI, director; and Tim Jackson, Century 21 Colonial Realty, director.