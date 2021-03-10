Ottawa-based real estate broker David Oikle has assumed the role of president of the Ontario Real Estate Association.

Oikle represent Ontario’s 80,000 Realtors on the 2021 OREA Board of Directors.

“2020 was a tough and trying year full of uncertainties, but our members, boards and associations persevered, while continuing to successfully advocate for homeowners and make Ontario Realtors North American leaders in professional standards, training and modern real estate tools,” says Oikle.

Active in the real estate profession for 17 years, Oikle is a broker with Royal LePage Team Realty in Ottawa. He is a member of the Ottawa Real Estate Board where he served as a director for six years before becoming president in 2015.

Sean Morrison of Burlington now assumes the role of immediate past-president of OREA. During his term as OREA president, OREA says Morrison played a crucial role in guiding Ontario Realtors during the pandemic by providing members with guidance on safe real estate practices and timely updates on government announcements. He was the face and voice of OREA’s COVID-19 relief efforts and communications in front of government, media and the general public, the association says.

OREA’s advocacy wins in 2020 included the passing of the Trust in Real Estate Services Act, 2020, helping establish higher professional standards in the profession and better equip OREA’s members with business tools like personal real estate corporations (PRECs), the association says.

Morrison also oversaw the creation of the Presidential Advisory Group (PAG) at OREA, with the goal of developing an action plan to eliminate racism and promote inclusion in the real estate profession, OREA says. “The undertaking is likely the largest and most comprehensive research effort into racism and diversity in housing and real estate in Ontario’s history,” it says.

“Even during these unprecedented times, the exceptional advocacy work and engagement from our members led to many big wins in our profession, which will go a long way in helping Ontarians achieve their dream of home ownership,” says Morrison.

Tania Artenosi of Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Centre in Vaughan will continue the second year of her two-year term as director-at-large. She is a member of the Barrie & District Association of Realtors, where she served as president in 2019.

James Milonas, a salesperson with Royal LePage Johnston and Daniel in Toronto, continues the second year of his two-year term as provincial director for Central Ontario Realtors. Active in real estate for seven years, Milonas is a member of the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board. He was chair of OREA’s YPN Committee in 2020.