The Ottawa Real Estate Board is supporting four charities in its local community by providing each $4,959 in funding to assist with service continuity. This funding is part of the Ontario Real Estate Association’s larger donation of $520,000 to Ontario shelters and food banks, which is on top of the $480,000 donation made one year ago. The funds will be distributed through the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation to nearly 100 shelters and food banks across Ontario.

“Vulnerable populations around the world continue to be disproportionately affected by the impact of COVID-19, and we are thrilled to be able to support four of our local charitable organizations,” says Debra Wright, OREB president. “Undoubtedly, the demand for their services and client base has amplified along with their operational expenses due to increased safety measures. These needs are compounded by a decrease in fundraising opportunities and donations, making their objectives exponentially more difficult to achieve. We hope that these donations will help them offer continued support to those in our communities that rely on them.”

The four Ottawa-area charities are Ancoura, Eastern Ottawa Resource Centre, Jericho Road Ministries and Ottawa-Carleton Association for Persons with Developmental Disabilities.

All charities receiving funding are listed on RealHeart.ca, a recently launched initiative with a mission to support Ontario Realtors in their work to build stronger communities across Ontario.