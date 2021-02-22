While some professionals might be looking at hanging up their spurs and easing into retirement after four decades in the real estate industry, Allan Taylor of Osoyoos, B.C. decided to join cloud-based eXp Realty.

Taylor began his career as a real estate lawyer in the ’80s, then switched to selling real estate, eventually taking the role of sales manager, then president and CEO of a brokerage in North Vancouver. Hundreds of Realtors throughout the lower mainland and the Fraser Valley have worked with or learned from him throughout his career, says a news release from eXp. After completing a few development deals in Osoyoos, Taylor and his wife decided to put down roots.

“The opportunity to be involved with an operation with a clear strategy and strong forward momentum is exciting, especially at this stage of my career,” says Taylor. “Todd Armstrong will be joining us in the transition, and I’m looking forward to eXp’s wealth of technological tools, training resources, and peer support, as well as the opportunity to work with Randy Dyck and his team. Osoyoos has been very good to Carroll and me, and I’m eager to use the eXp model to deliver the high level of services and support I’ve provided throughout my career.”

Taylor says the lack of a pension plan was a major reason for his move. “eXp offers ownership, stock options and revenue sharing for doing what we’re already doing. From what I’ve seen so far, the ownership aspect gives everyone a strong incentive to work together, ensuring we all do well: our clients, our teams and ourselves.”

Dyck, of eXimus Real Estate Team, eXp Realty, says Taylor’s “work ethic, commitment to professional development, and ability to inspire teams of professionals are all things I strive to emulate every day.”