The Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) is donating an additional $520,000, on top of the $480,000 donated one year ago, to Ontario shelters and shelter-based charities through the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation. OREA’s shelter-based donations total $1 million since the start of the pandemic and will reach the most vulnerable populations through more than 100 shelters and food banks across Ontario.

“Over one year into the pandemic, local shelters continue to face increased demand and outbreaks that are exasperating already limited resources,” says OREA president David Oikle. “Many of our members have been hosting virtual fundraisers and doing many other creative things to help our communities through this difficult time. This donation from OREA is in keeping with the giving-back spirit that our members are known for. I am proud of OREA and our members for their efforts to keep their communities safe and healthy over the last year, and once this pandemic is behind us, we’ll be there, to raise money and donate our time to our local shelters and food banks.”

All charities receiving funding are listed on RealHeart.ca, a recently launched initiative with a mission to support Ontario Realtors in their community work to build stronger communities across Ontario.

“The impact of this pandemic on our local communities has been devastating,” says Heather Arnott, president of the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation. “We hope this donation will help our community shelters and food banks continue the incredibly important work they do to help those going through tough times.”

The funds will be directed to local charities by OREA’s 37 member boards.