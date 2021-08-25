The Ontario Realtors Care Foundation has been unable to hold its two most popular annual fundraisers, the Motorcycle Ride for Charity and the Jam with a President, for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year “we have decided to open up fundraising to a broader membership,” says the foundation.

It’s holding Realtors in Motion – A Week of Movement for Charity, which will be held October 4 to 10, 2021.

“Register today and help us raise funds for shelter and shelter-related causes by doing what you love to do – walking, running, biking, riding, swimming, roller blading, dancing – individually or as a team,” says the foundation. There is no set location, trail or path for completing your preferred type of motion – it’s up to you to create your own challenge and get friends and family to rally behind you, says the association. You can use the hashtag #realtorsinmotion to share your progress during your week of movement.

Registration is free for Realtors and friends. There are no fundraising minimums. “Get your fellow Realtors, friends or family members to get involved by registering or pledging to support you as you get moving.”

Here is the registration link.

Following registration, participants can create a personalized individual or team fundraising page and then they can start raising funds. Participants will have one week (October 4-10, 2021) to complete their preferred type of “motion.”

For over 40 years, the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation has supported shelters and shelter-based charities across Ontario.