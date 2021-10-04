The Lakelands Association of Realtors and the Southern Georgian Bay Association of Realtors have officially merged. The move follows a membership vote at each association’s membership meeting in May 2021.

The name of the new association is The Lakelands Association of Realtors (or The Lakelands). It has a membership of more than 1,550 Realtors.

“Our Realtor members are our priority, and so with this merger, we’ve combined our assets to provide valuable resources, benefits, professional development opportunities and tools required to promote excellence, knowledge and a high standard of ethics and business practices,” says Matthew Lidbetter, former president of SGBAR.

Chuck Murney, president of The Lakelands says, “By merging, our association holds a strong position to increase our political influence to provide housing opportunities to all Ontarians and ensure our local communities thrive in this ever-changing market.”