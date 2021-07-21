OJO Labs has teamed up with RBC Ventures to launch a consumer real estate site, OJO Home. The site enables consumers to search for properties and work directly with a dedicated OJO Concierge team to connect with real estate agents and mortgage professionals from RBC.

The initiative is led by Natalka Falcomer, a former real estate agent and industry leader with more than a decade of experience, who joins the company as president of OJO Home Canada. Falcomer is also a regular columnist with REM.

“OJO Labs provides an intuitive, personalized consumer experience, streamlining the process by matching home buyers and sellers with the insights, tools and industry experts they need at just the right time,” says Falcomer. “This is crucial in Canada’s nuanced marketplace, which is moving at lightning speed. OJO Labs, in collaboration with Canadian real estate industry leaders such as RBC, will address the challenges home buyers, sellers and owners face in navigating today’s complex landscape.”

Currently the site offers coverage in the Greater Toronto Area, Southwestern Ontario (Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, London, Kitchener, Windsor, Guelph, Cambridge, Waterloo, Brantford, Sarnia, Stratford, Woodstock, St. Thomas and Leamington), the Greater Ottawa Region, Calgary Metropolitan Region, Edmonton Metropolitan Region, Central Alberta, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland & Labrador, Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Okanagan-Mainline, Victoria and Vancouver Island.

“In 2020, we scaled our services to millions of new consumers, as home buyers turned to digital services to select and purchase the right home. This year, we’re excited to expand into Canada and help even more consumers navigate the complex home buying journey,” says John Berkowitz, CEO and co-founder of OJO Labs. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with RBC Ventures to introduce an entirely new home buying experience, grounded in trust and transparency, that deeply comprehends the dynamics of the Canadian housing market.”

Earlier this year, OJO Labs grew with a $62.5-million funding round and the acquisitions of real estate search site Movoto

and personal finance platform Digs. The company also launched The OJO Select Network in the U.S., which matches agents with home buyers and sellers “based on a deep understanding of the agent’s skill set and the consumer’s needs,” the company says.