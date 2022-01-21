OJO Home Canada has introduced school ranking data on its real estate listings, using data provided by the Fraser Institute. Listings on OJO will include a detailed report on how the school is doing academically compared to other ranked schools. OJO says it’s the only real estate search platform outfitted with Fraser Institute’s school ranking data.

Story continues below

While there are many factors when evaluating a property, finding a home within a good school district is often at the top of the list, says OJO in a news release. It says 42 per cent of U.S. buyers aged 31-40 said the quality of the school district was a factor that influenced their neighbourhood choice, according to a recent survey from the National Association of Realtors.

“OJO Labs is dedicated to bringing transparency to the home-buying journey, arming consumers with deep insights into property listings, including market statistics, nearby points of interest, environmental factors such as elevation – and now, school rankings,” says Natalka Falcomer, president of OJO Home Canada. “The Fraser Institute has been the go-to resource for school rankings in Canada for more than two decades, and we’re thrilled to bring their trusted data to our consumers.”

Falcomer is a regular columnist for REM.

In 2021, OJO Home Canada expanded its offering in Canada in collaboration with RBC Ventures. During the past six months, OJO has grown to serve consumers in nearly 1,700 cities across Canada, the company says. Additionally, the company’s network of agents has expanded to more than 400 agents.

“We continue to enhance our platform with the data and features consumers need to feel confident about their buying decisions – whether it be understanding if a home is staycation ready, or now, understanding the quality of schools in their neighbourhood with trusted school rankings,” says Simon Maycock, VP of RBC Ventures. “Integrating the Fraser Institute’s respected school ranking data into OJO’s innovative platform is another way we are working to ensure that Canadians can find a home that truly fits their needs.”