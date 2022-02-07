The Invidiata Team, led by Christopher Invidiata and based in Oakville, Ont., is joining The Real Brokerage.

Story continues below

The team has been in business for 35 years. It joined eXp Realty in October 2020 after many years with Re/Max. With a focus on luxury homes, Invidiata has sold more than $4 billion in residential real estate since 1985 and was named the No. 1 Re/Max team in Canada 15 times. It was the number one Re/Max team worldwide in 2007 and 2012. It services the Oakville, Burlington, Mississauga and Toronto markets.

“We are truly a family business, even though many of our listings are high-end,” says Invidiata. “My daughter Shae, son Caleb and other family members are working with clients now and carrying on the tradition of exceptional service. It is important to make our clients feel like part of our family. Developing lasting relationships with our clients is at the core of our business. Whether a client is buying a home that is a few hundred thousand dollars or a few million dollars, we enjoy the opportunity to be on our clients’ journey.”

Last month, The Real Brokerage announced its launch of operations in Ontario. The Invidiata Team is one of the first high-end luxury teams to join the company.

“Working with Christopher and his team will not only expand our footprint in Canada, but it will also allow Real to be part of the luxury market,” says Real co-founder and CEO Tamir Poleg. “The team’s impressive track record speaks for itself and we look forward to working with them and creating more opportunities in Ontario.”