The Great Cycle Challenge is inspiring people across Canada to ride to end childhood cancer and save little lives. Participants registered, set their goals, received a free fundraising webpage, then cycled at their own pace and on their own schedule during the month of August. Neha Mathur, a broker with Sutton Group Realty Systems in Oakville, Ont., accepted the challenge and completed 12 rides accompanied by her husband and children aged 11 and nine. They have raised over $500 and cycled 315 km as of August 27.

“This is my first time participating in the Great Cycle Challenge and I am so happy that my family joined me,” says Mathur. “It was hard in the beginning as we are not seasoned bikers; it requires time, effort and commitment. We have now reached our riding targets and exceeded our fundraising goal with the support of our families and friends.”

She admits they struggled to finish their first five-km ride, but quickly progressed to rides twice that distance. In addition to supporting a good cause and improving their fitness, the event allowed them to experience their community in a new way.

“I am thankful to my city of Oakville for taking care of nature. We have beautiful long, maintained trails and bike lanes in most parts of the city. Here I find serenity amidst the chaos of city life. Can’t beat that.”

Mathur was inspired to take on the Great Cycle Challenge because she knows the pain of losing a life to cancer. “Among our family and friends, we have experienced people going through cancer and some have lost the battle. I can’t imagine how hard it is for the kids and their families. This was just a small something to show we care in addition to our regular charitable donations.”