Broker of record Bill Miller, 75, recently led a team of agents from his team at Century 21 Miller in Oakville, Ont. to rappel down the Choice Properties REIT building in Toronto for Easter Seals Canada. The Easter Seals Drop Zone Toronto event raised more than $82,000.

The others in the team were Liz Polak, Eric Weng and Vishal Kapoor.

The event is “a knee-shaking, heart-pounding, adrenaline-pumping fundraising adventure that encourages you to get out of your comfort zone and face your fears by rappelling from the top of a towering high-rise building – all in support of Canadians living with disabilities,” says Gary Cheng, director of tech/marketing for Century 21 Miller.

“We’ve been supporting Easter Seals for as long as we can remember, even before they came into Ontario,” says Miller. “It’s not just about the kids, I know it’s important for them to be able to go to camp, but I think a lot of people tend to forget how important it is for the parents, and in a lot of cases a single parent. I find that sometimes when they put them into camp, they don’t know what to do with their free time that week, they never get a chance to travel, never been on a train or plane, and I think it’s just as important for them to get some time off to enjoy their lives as well.”