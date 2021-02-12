Since 2018, real estate brokerages in Oak Bay, B.C. have been having a fun competition to see who could raise the most donations for the local Mustard Seed Food Bank. Last year was different because the participants would normally be out at special events collecting food and donations, but due to the pandemic, it was mostly done virtually and with some items being dropped off at the brokerages.

Engel & Völkers Vancouver Island took top spot in 2020, raising more than $7,500 and 120 pounds of food. The Agency raised $7,147 and 88 pounds of food and Re/Max Camosun raised $4,000 and 96 pounds of food. Altogether, more than $18,400 and 750 pounds of food was raised.

The event typically runs over the course of a month, but due to the unprecedented times, this year’s organization was done swiftly and everyone only had a week to contribute. That did not stop everyone from taking part and raising a record-breaking number of donations.