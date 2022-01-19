The Nova Scotia Association of Realtors recently donated $80,000 to several organizations that support shelters in communities across the province.

“Realtors play a big part in their communities and they are very aware of the housing needs in our province,” says NSAR president Donna Malone. “We are pleased that we can give back to the communities we live and work in, by making these donations to charitable organizations that support shelters across our province.”

Fourteen charities are being supported. NSAR CEO Roger Boutilier says, “Realtors give their time throughout the year to support their communities. Most brokerages also help support charities through individual and group fundraising efforts. NSAR is so pleased to be able to make these donations to help those who need it.”

NSAR represents more than 1,800 real estate brokers and salespeople across the province.

Charities supported by this effort are: