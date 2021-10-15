Nicolle Scavuzzo is the new chief operating officer of Chestnut Park Real Estate in Toronto.

Scavuzzo was previously global vice-president, recognition and insights at Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts. In that capacity, she developed, trained and led an international team “dedicated to providing superior customer service and loyalty based on a connected consumer experience design and data curated with a proprietary CRM system,” says the company in a news release. Prior to that, she was global director for American Express in New York on the team responsible for developing the first U.S. customer loyalty coalition program, and previously led business insights on behalf of all U.S. retail merchants.

Most recently, she was part of the executive leadership team responsible for leading global marketing and establishing an industry practice at Kognitiv Corporation, an entity that acquired Aimia Loyalty Solutions in 2020.

“With her strong background in luxury client services, marketing and the technology that supports it, Nicolle is a tremendous addition to the Chestnut Park leadership team,” says Gavin Swartzman, CEO of Peerage Realty, a partner with Chestnut Park. “She also brings insight in the ways we can even more fully leverage Chestnut Park’s established relationship with the Christie’s International luxury brand.”

“Nicolle brings the world-class luxury experience and positive energy that will drive the next phase of Chestnut Park’s growth,” says Chestnut Park CEO Chris Kapches. “Her ability to focus on providing a best-in-class service experience to our clients, and to shape and deliver best-in-class marketing initiatives, while supporting business development and training on behalf of our community of agents, is unrivalled.”