Nicole Pohl, a real estate agent with Re/Max Twin City Realty, has been elected to serve as president of the Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors, succeeding Colleen Koehler.

Pohl has been a member of KWAR since 2006 and has served on the Board of Directors since 2016. During that time, she has led numerous KWAR committees. Dedicated to volunteering both within the real estate community and beyond, Pohl has also been involved in fundraising efforts on behalf of the Mennonite Economic Development Associates and KidsLink.

“This has certainly been a challenging year for everyone, and I am confident KWAR’s board will continue to navigate through these uncharted waters with great strength and leadership,” Pohl says. She says technology will continue to be central to the association’s success.

“Throughout the pandemic real estate has remained an essential service,” says Pohl. “From the start, our Realtors were extremely well equipped and prepared to assist their clients using virtual tools and technology to safely sell properties and help people purchase homes.”

Joining Pohl as officers of the association are Colleen Koehler of Re/Max Twin City Realty as past president, Megan Bell of Royal LePage Wolle Realty as 1st vice president, Andrea Fedy of Royal LePage Wolle as 2nd vice president and Bill Duce, CEO.

New to the Board of Directors this year are Erin Parsons of Re/Max Solid Gold Realty, Jason Van Amelsvoort of TrilliumWest Real Estate Brokerage and Nathan Steffler of Coldwell Banker Peter Benninger Realty.

Returning as directors are Tracey Appleton of Royal LePage Wolle Realty, Elias Jiryis of Re/Max Twin City Realty, Leon Martin of Re/Max Solid Gold Realty and Duncan Webster of CBRE Limited.