Nicole Beinert, a sales rep with Royal LePage Signature Realty in Toronto, held her 10th annual Pumpkin Patch event, raising a record $3,000 in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation. The proceeds were directed to the North York Women’s Shelter to help women and children safely escape domestic violence.

By the end of the day, more than 200 pumpkins were picked by neighbourhood families, friends and clients. Adding to the festivities and fundraising was a corn roast truck, live music by the Dudes of York, balloon animals and a scavenger hunt.

“I expected a larger turnout but our success this year was beyond my imagination,” says Beinert. “This event takes months of planning but it’s totally worth it when we see all the smiles and the community coming together to help our local women’s shelter. I’m incredibly grateful for everyone’s generous support.”