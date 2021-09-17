Neil Bosdet of Royal LePage Coast Capital Realty in Victoria has been named the Royal LePage 2020 National A.E. LePage Realtor of the Year.

Story continues below

The award recognizes Royal LePage Realtors based on productivity, leadership, community and Shelter Foundation involvement, and commitment to the Royal LePage brand and its suite of services, the company says.

A member of the National Chairman’s Club since 2018, Bosdet is the Royal LePage media liaison for Victoria and has been a member of several Victoria Real Estate Board committees.

He has founded numerous initiatives including The Breakfast Club, a group of Realtors who sponsor and serve a monthly breakfast for the less fortunate and those experiencing homelessness at Our Place Society in downtown Victoria. He is also one of the founders of 100+ Real Estate Agents Who Care Victoria. Through Royal LePage, Bosdet’s team supports the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation by donating their time and woodworking pieces to various events and auctions throughout the year. This year he participated in the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation’s Challenge for Shelter Trek, where he raised more than $12,000.