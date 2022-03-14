Veteran real estate broker Nadine Robbins has joined Paul and Christian Associates at Sotheby’s in Toronto.

“Nadine Robbins’ real estate career started in Manhattan where she was a top-selling broker for many years with Corcoran Group,” says broker and senior VP Paul Maranger. “In 2003, winds of change brought Nadine to Toronto, the city she loves and calls her home. Over the years, Nadine has focused on the condo market sector, both new construction and resale.”

Robbins has worked on new project launches in Toronto including Four Seasons (Residences), Ritz Carlton (Residences), Florian, Murano and 1 King.

“I love condos,” says Robbins. “The pulse of a large city, like Toronto and Manhattan, lies in the energy and buzz created by the intersection of employment (large office towers), residences (condo buildings) and all of the wonderful services, restaurants, shops, transit and cultural venues around to support the population.”

The team is lead by Maranger and Christian Vermast, sales rep and senior VP, sales.

“Nadine is an encyclopedia of facts about developers and condo buildings across the city,” says the team in a news release. “With the condo resale sector representing over 50 per cent of all transactions in Toronto, it is critical to have expertise to navigate the complexity of the landscape.”