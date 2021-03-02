Myles Strilchuk has joined Avison Young in Edmonton as a principal. Strilchuk joins the office’s mortgage services division and will focus on all asset classes across Western Canada, including commercial, industrial and retail.

“Myles is a consummate professional who’s stood out as top talent in mortgage services over the last decade and we’re excited for him to join the team,” says Cory Wosnack, Avison Young principal and managing director of the firm’s Edmonton office. “As we continue to expand the breadth and depth of services we offer, Myles will leverage his knowledge to help clients with increasingly complex needs achieve the right financing for immediate and future success.”

Strilchuk joins Avison Young after nearly a decade at Canada ICI. In addition to his experience across all asset classes, he has a strong focus on multi-family development and term debt, including CMHC financing, the company says. Strilchuk has financed thousands of multi-family units, large industrial repositioning plays, retail development and term projects, and land development in recent years.

“I take an analytical approach and, in combination with Avison Young’s technology and data-driven platform, I look forward to working with the team to build the mortgage business across Western Canada,” he says.