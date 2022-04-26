Vicki Carr of Moncton was elected president of the New Brunswick Real Estate Association (NBREA) at the 2022 Annual General Meeting. Carr has been a member of NBREA since 2001. For the past four years she has served as the NBREA secretary-treasurer. She also has served on the Committee of Examiners and the Government Relations Committee.

Carr has been in the shopping centre industry since 1992, leading to her active membership with International Council of Shopping Centres, serving as past chair of the Government Relations Committee for Atlantic Canada and co-chair of the P3 Committee representing the Private Sector for Atlantic Canada.

Since 2008 she has served on the Business Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) NB-PEI Board of Directors, including serving in the president position.

She is a member of Consumer Real Estate Canada Advisory Committee – a community formed during the pandemic and what felt like a “disconnect” from the world and each other, connecting real estate professionals, building owners and developers and retailers across Canada.

Also on the new NBREA Board of Directors are first vice president Ryan Davison, second vice-president Michelle Roy, secretary-treasurer Corey Breau, past president Andre Malenfant and directors Robert Stewart, France Pelletier, Melanie Daley, Brad Thomas, Kevin Donovan, Devon Babineau and Michelle Morris. The government appointees are Lia Daborn and Erin Hardy.