The Modern Real Estate Team with Royal LePage Coast Capital Realty in Victoria recently raised $4,021 for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation at the family-friendly and socially distant Pumpkins for Shelter event.

Attendees picked pumpkins, posed for seasonal photos and enjoyed sweet treats – all in support of helping women and children find safety from domestic violence.

All of the funds will be directed to four local women’s shelters: Victoria Women’s Transition House, The Cridge Centre, Margaret Laurence House and Sooke Transition House.