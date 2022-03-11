The Mississauga Real Estate Board has signed a deal with MoveSnap, a digital moving concierge service, to offer the benefit to its members.

The board says agents who choose MoveSnap as part of their client-facing offerings will be able to give their clients “an exceptional moving experience from start to finish and more importantly, peace of mind.”

Nelson Goulart, president MREB, says, “With the addition of MoveSnap to MREB’s long list of current member benefits, we continue our ongoing commitment in bringing real value to our membership. The Mississauga Real Estate Board continues to seek services geared to assisting our members to further build their business. The Board of Directors has elected to make this an inclusive member benefit that all current and prospective members will have access to at no additional cost to them. It’s a win-win for our rapidly growing board.”

MREB CEO Ray Dubash negotiated a new five-year contract with MoveSnap. “We are constantly striving to enhance our value proposition. MoveSnap had been an invaluable service that was enjoyed by a great number of our membership in the past, and I am very happy to make this service available to our membership once again,” he says.