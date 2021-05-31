The Mississauga Real Estate Board (MREB) is partnering with TeamingWay – a goal-based, team collaboration and productivity platform. It brings a minimum of nine different applications into one simple solution, the board says.

“The partnership with Teamingway Inc. is a testament to the commitment MREB has to its members – bringing value for your membership,” says the board in a news release. “It helps members leverage the vast set of tools required for smarter team management and consistent and complete work collaboration for everyone (sales, marketing, HR, listings). Having access to these tools will make communication better among the peers and teams. This will also help in both vertical and horizontal level integration across the organization,” says the board.

Mike Ursini, MREB president, says the partnership is a “win-win” situation, especially during today’s pandemic where teams are working virtually.