Nelson Goulart has assumed the role of president of the Mississauga Real Estate Board for 2022.

Goulart is an industry veteran and has been the broker of record and owner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Signature Service since 2015. The brokerage has offices in Mississauga and St. Catharines, Ont.

Goulart has been a member of MREB since 1990 and a director of the board for the past five years. Since 2016, he has been mentoring the current CEO, grooming him in the role, says the board in a news release. “Goulart has served the board in many capacities in the past, most recently as chair of the Finance and Communications Committees in 2021. His keen business acumen, diplomacy and a deep understanding of the needs and requirements of working Realtors makes him the ideal choice” to lead MREB, says the board.

“We will continue to build on our impressive growth of recent years and focus on modernizing our board to meet the changing needs of our members,” says Goulart. “We will leverage our size in providing our members key value-added services they use to maintain and strengthen their competitiveness in the real estate marketplace.”

Nelson says, “I will also work to strengthen the Mississauga Real Estate Board’s voice and continued leadership role in the Canadian, provincial and local landscapes while strengthening relationships with neighbouring real estate boards and associations.”

MREB CEO Ray Dubash says, “Nelson has proven himself to be a valued friend of the Mississauga Real Estate Board and my esteemed and much-respected personal mentor. Nelson’s extensive knowledge and experience of the Mississauga real estate marketplace together with his years of effective leadership skills will go a long way to ensure that Nelson’s presidential year will be very successful.”

MREB’s Board of Directors also includes president-elect Michael Kennelly; vice president Rita Asadorian; immediate past president Asha Singh; and directors Paul Cheema, Manuel Choi, Helen Goljak, Sanjay Gupta, Tahir I. Qureshi, Ahmed Helmi, Gurinder Sandu and Susan Meckiffe.