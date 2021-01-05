Mike Ursini is the 2021 president of the Mississauga Real Estate Board of Directors.

Ursini is a long-time industry veteran and resident of Mississauga since 1984. He is a second-generation Realtor. Ursini has been a real estate professional for 40 years, as broker of record with Romulus Realty for 32 years, and currently as a broker with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Signature Service in Mississauga.

Story continues below

“Mike’s extensive knowledge and experience of the real estate landscape coupled with his leadership and industry skills make him a great fit for the position,” says MREB CEO Ray Dubash.

“We have proudly seen the growth of the Mississauga Real Estate Board in the past few years,” says Ursini. “Despite the challenges posed by COVID to boards and families across the province this year, we quickly transitioned to a virtual office operation and avoided any disruption to our members.

“The addition of providing MLS services to our board, and also bringing substantial value-added services to our members, has caused our membership to swell to the current 1,400 members as we conclude 2020. We are very proud of that accomplishment, and I am looking forward to seeing more opportunity for the growth of our board in the future.”

MREB’s executive director team, along with Ursini, includes president-elect Nelson Goulart, VP Rita Asadorian, immediate past president Asha Singh and directors Paul Cheema, Manuel Choi, Andrew McAllister, Helen Goljak, Sanjay Gupta, Michael Kennelly, Tahir I. Qureshi and Robert Soproney.