Avison Young is broadening its expertise in Vancouver’s land development market with the appointment of Mike Harrison as principal, development land sales.

“Mike is a leading expert in residential development in the Fraser Valley and his extraordinary depth of knowledge and skill will bring great value in helping our clients reach important real estate decisions,” says Michael Keenan, principal and managing director of Avison Young in Vancouver. “In his new role, Mike will build upon his existing practice of advising clients on one of the frothiest market segments in Metro Vancouver.”

Harrison will be responsible for identifying the most appropriate development sites, pitching properties and supporting clients in their land ownership portfolio strategies.

He has nearly a decade of experience in commercial real estate. He also brings experience in marketing, project management and business development, having led on key negotiations and project launches, the company says.

“Avison Young is a high-performance, detail-oriented firm committed to client success and it fits perfectly with my passion for analysis and strategy,” says Harrison. “I’m thrilled to be working in one of the most dynamic markets in Canada.”