Mike Dirks, a Realtor, educator and recruiter, recently joined Royal LePage Westside in Vancouver. The brokerage is led by Michael Bertrand, broker/owner and Chris Simmons, associate broker.

Dirks received his license in 2015 and comes from a family pedigree of real estate, the company says in a news release. Starting with his grandmother and then his mother, who worked for Royal LePage in Calgary, his family has been offering real estate services for more than 30 years.

He teaches classes at the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver and has taught privately to brokerages all over the Lower Mainland, the company says. Some of his classes include: Webforms Basics/Advanced, Paragon Fundamentals, RLP Sphere & Smart Leads, Online Lead Generation, Authentisign, Google for Realtors and Cloud CMA. He is available for online courses.