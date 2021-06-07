Microsoft has selected Realtor.ca DDF to be the sole source of listing data for the launch of a new Microsoft Bing search experience.

Story continues below

CREA says Bing will display active real estate listing summaries in search results via an easy-to-use map interface. The listings will be contextually relevant based on a user’s search and will all link directly back to Realtor.ca.

“We’re thrilled that Microsoft has chosen Realtor.ca DDF to access Canadian MLS System property listings,” says Cliff Stevenson, chair of CREA, in a news release. “This speaks directly to the professionalism of Realtors, as well as CREA’s role in distributing their listings to websites and online services that best serve their clients’ interests.”

Microsoft Bing joins other high-profile users of Realtor.ca DDF, including TD, Scotiabank, the Globe and Mail and Kijiji.

“Once we started reviewing sources for Canadian real estate data, our choice was simple,” says Elbio Abib, general manager at Microsoft Corporation in Seattle. “CREA’s Realtor.ca DDF is the most comprehensive and reliable source for Canadian real estate listings.”