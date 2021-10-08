Michelle Zhou and Sharon Yu are new franchisees of Century 21 The One Realty in Markham, Ont. They have been a highly productive team for seven years and have 20-plus years of combined real estate experience.

Over the past six years, the duo has closed $700 million in transactions and they have already closed 100 deals in 2021, says Century 21.

Zhou started her real estate career over 14 years ago. After graduating with a master’s degree in economics, she started her career at IBM while working part-time as a Realtor. “She fell in love with helping people find their forever homes and decided to continue her passion full time,” says the company in a news release.

Yu, who has always been interested in the industry, started her career eight years ago, the company says. Shortly after joining, she and Zhou created The One team. In their previous brokerage of over 500 agents, they earned the No. 3 spot in their second year. In their third year, they were named No. 1 and have been in the top spot for the past few years.

“We are a strong, high-producing team with just the two of us, and now we are so excited to be able to grow with Century 21 and share our experience with others on how they can build their business just like we did,” says Zhou. The team has a training plan to teach new and experienced agents their successful strategies to help them develop their business. “That is one of the main reasons we became franchisees. We want to help others grow their real estate career so they can help more clients,” says Yu.

“The two owners bring an abundance of knowledge and expertise to Century 21 Canada,” says Brian Rushton, EVP at Century 21 Canada. “Their passion to help others grow their business as they have successfully done over the past years is second to none. We are delighted to welcome these new franchisees to C21, and we look forward to supporting their growth.”