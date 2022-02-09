Michele Morris has been named president of The Real Estate Board of the Fredericton Area.

Morris is a licensed Realtor and the manager of Barwise Realty. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Saint Thomas University with a major in Psychology. She has more than 20 years of sales and marketing experience in the fields of computer and internet technology, commercial and residential mortgage brokerage and real estate sales.

Morris is well-known in real estate circles across Canada from her years with Celerity Real Estate Systems, which introduced the first internet-based MLS for real estate boards.

As a member of the Fredericton board and as technology representative for the New Brunswick Real Estate Association, Morris was presented with a Special Recognition Award for establishing the Fredericton board as a leader in technological advance in the country. The Fredericton Board was the first board in Canada to implement a fully internet-based MLS system with geographical information system capabilities.