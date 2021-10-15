A new report from Point2Homes says that Mexico and the U.S. are the most popular destinations for Canadians to buy a second home in the Americas, confirming similar studies conducted in past years. Costa Rica has been the third-most sought-after location since 2018, the company says.

Story continues below

Newcomers Barbados and U.S. Virgin Islands kicked Jamaica and Ecuador out of the top 10 most-desirable locations. The newest addition to Canada’s top 30 most-searched vacation destinations is Saint Kitts and Nevins.

Since 2015, when Point2 first started analyzing the most-searched vacation destinations, Mexico hasn’t budged from the first place. The three locations that dominate Canadians’ collective imagination and attract the most searches are Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen and Tulum, says Point2. “Thanks to their endless beaches, exquisite gastronomy and laid-back, joyful customs and way of life, these resort cities promise a much-needed change of lifestyle for those willing to make a more permanent move,” it says.

Canadians’ preferred locations in the U.S. are well-known, popular cities such as New York and Las Vegas, but also tropical-weather destinations like Hawaii and Florida. These search patterns show that while some Canadians are interested in the more notorious or legendary American cities, others move south for the amazing weather in Texas and Arizona, or the beaches in Florida.

Offering a wide array of outdoor adventures, Costa Rica is simply the epitome of fun, relaxation and zest for life, says Point2. The three top destinations that Canadians prefer in this country are Tamarindo, Jaco and Nosara. Known for its beaches and its great surfing and other water sports and activities, Tamarindo is perfect for the more active and the adventurous. The same goes for Jaco, which is known for its surf beaches and nightlife, and as a gateway to national parks.

Those who would like to slow things down and get more in touch with nature and with themselves should head over to Nosara, says Point2. Popular mostly for its varied world-class yoga retreats and yoga studios, this place will surely help those who move there relax and adopt the Zen state of mind, it says.

For samples of properties for sale in each of the top three destinations, check out the full report.