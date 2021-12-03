Meredith Kennedy has been elected president of the Durham Region Association of Realtors.

Kennedy is a residential and commercial broker with Royal Service Real Estate in Newcastle and Millbrook, Ont. In the business since 2008, she has served on the DRAR Board of Directors since 2019 as well as committee chair for finance and the DRAR Charity Auction taskforce and many volunteer positions throughout her service with DRAR.

The 2022 DRAR Board of Directors will also return Michael Watson, broker of record, Rebel Real Estate, Whitby as the immediate past president. Directors at large are Vicki Sweeney, broker, Royal LePage Frank Real Estate, Bowmanville; Alex Down, salesperson, Re/Max Jazz, Oshawa; and Danielle Stephens, salesperson, Keller Williams Energy, Oshawa.

New additions to the DRAR board are Trevor Johnston, sales representative, Right At Home Realty, Port Perry; Patti Robertson, salesperson, Our Neighbourhood Realty, Oshawa; and Nicole Tanner, salesperson, Keller Williams Energy Real Estate, Oshawa.

“I believe that organized real estate is continually changing and that we are on the brink of big changes to come. It is important to have good relations with our neighbouring boards, as we continue to uphold and advocate for strict professional standards in an ever-changing industry,” says Kennedy. “I am truly delighted to have this incredibly talented group of real estate professionals to help lead our association in 2022. We have an excellent Board of Directors slated for this year and I am excited to work with them.”