Century 21 Heritage Group has named Melissa Dearden-Puklicz as the new sales manager of its Hamilton office.

Eryn Richardson, partner and general manager of the brokerage, says Dearden-Puklicz “will be an integral part of the company’s growth and will help us create a deeper connection with the real estate community in the Hamilton region.” Combining technology know-how and her more than 15 years of real estate experience, “Melissa will help build the business of agents in Hamilton,” he says.

“I am incredibly excited to join the team at the Hamilton office,” says Dearden-Puklicz. “Everyone is friendly, enthusiastic and very high-energy.” She says one of her main objectives is to develop a stronger connection between the Century 21 brand and other brokerages in town.

“Hamilton is an incredible place to live and work,” she says. “The city’s diverse landscape and vibrant culture offers potential homeowners an array of real estate opportunities.”