Megan Bell is the new president of the Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors. Bell succeeds Nicole Pohl, who will serve on the board’s executive committee for another year as past president.

Bell, a sales representative with Royal LePage Wolle Realty, has been a member of KWAR since 2010. She joined the KWAR Board of Directors in 2017 and has served on many of the association’s committees and task forces through the years.

“I am very honoured to be elected by our board to serve as president of KWAR,” says Bell. “It’s been an interesting couple of years for all of us at the directors table, and I know we have a strong team committed to improving member experience, services and support.”

Bell says the pandemic has created extraordinary pressure in the Waterloo Region housing market that is unlikely to let up anytime soon. “While we may not be able to provide any easy solutions to the market, our members have made it clear that they want us to continue to promote and enforce a high standard of professionalism to ensure buyers and sellers are effectively represented,” she says.

Joining Bell as officers of the association are Pohl, who is with Re/Max Twin City Realty, as past president; Andrea Fedy of Royal LePage Wolle Realty as first vice president; Jason Van Amelsvoort of TrilliumWest Real Estate Brokerage as second vice president; and Bill Duce, CEO.

New to the directors this year are Charlotte Ferguson of Red and White Realty and Tammy Nolan of Davenport Realty Brokerage.

Returning as directors are Tracey Appleton of Royal LePage Wolle Realty, Erin Parsons of Re/Max Solid Gold Realty, Nathan Steffler of Coldwell Banker Peter Benninger Realty and Duncan Webster of CBRE Limited.