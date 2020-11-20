McCaffrey Realty in Napanee, Ont. recently joined the Aventure Realty Network.

“Broker/ owner Shannon McCaffrey has established a strong history of success in the industry and brings a vision for outstanding service and powerful team relationships to the McCaffrey team,” says Aventure Realty Network president Bernie Vogt.

“With one of the leading independent brokerages in the Napanee, Kingston and area market, Shannon is focused on the development of a unique company culture and the building of an enduring real estate brand,” says Vogt. “This addition to the Aventure network widens the reach of its 50 participating companies and expands the growing and engaged community of members.”