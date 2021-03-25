Engel & Völkers has a new shop in Parry Sound, Ont. under the leadership of Matt Smith. Joining Smith are Gary and Karen Phillips of The Phillips Team.

The brokerage, Engel & Völkers Parry Sound, will serve Parry Sound-Muskoka, Georgian Bay, French River, Killarney, Manitoulin Island, Spanish River and surrounding areas.

“Parry Sound offers a selection of properties ideal for a diverse range of clientele – from quaint Cape Cod-style homes to expansive waterfront properties to secluded estates on private islands,” says Anthony Hitt, president & CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “Matt’s extensive experience and ability to identify unique opportunities have proven to be an invaluable asset to his clients over the years. To see Matt’s growth from a real estate advisor with our brand to now an owner and brokerage leader demonstrates his passion for his work, his clients and for Engel & Völkers.”

“I am incredibly pleased to bring Engel & Völkers and its calibre of service to Parry Sound,” says Smith. “Parry Sound’s natural beauty has always been a draw for me personally, and I look forward to sharing it with interested buyers and to grow this company with top level talent that provides unprecedented service to buyers and sellers alike.”

Parry Sound, a two-hour drive from Toronto, has been a popular destination for city residents looking to escape metropolitan life. With work from home arrangements becoming the norm, seasonal visitors and newcomers are laying down permanent roots as year-round residents, bringing innovation with them to the local business community, the company says.

Parry Sound is located on Georgian Bay, making it a coveted destination for fishing and boating. Its extensive network of trails and conservation reserves attracts cottagers, cyclists, hikers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.