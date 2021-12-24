The Kingston and Area Real Estate Association held its Annual General Meeting recently, where the 2022 KAREA Board of Directors was sworn into office. 2021 president Mat Clancy handed the gavel over to 2022 president Mark Malinoff.

Malinoff was born and raised in Kingston as a third-generation Kingstonian. He has been working as a real estate sales representative with Royal LePage ProAlliance Realty since 2005.

“Since the beginning of his real estate career it has been his mission to create a business environment that ensures his clients are a top priority and he prides himself in upholding the deep business traditions that were given to him by his parents and grandparents,” says the association in a news release.

Malinoff has served on the KAREA Board of Directors since December 2018 and was chair of the KAREA Finance Committee during 2021.

The 2022 KAREA Board of Directors also includes returning directors Clancy; Stacey MacDonald, 2022 president-elect; and directors Erin Finn, Theresa Mitchell, Sherri Paterson, and Sigi Scholten. The board also welcomed two new directors – Matt Mundell and Mary Ambrose.

“I would like to extend a huge thank you to retiring directors Dave Pinnell Jr. (2021 past president) and Richard Gallagher for their commitment and dedication to the association and members,” says Malinoff. ”We are so fortunate to have a fantastic and very dedicated Board of Directors who graciously volunteer their time. The Kingston and area housing market has done extremely well over the last year and all indications are that the market will continue to be robust in 2022.”