A consummate Realtor with a vast and insightful knowledge of Canadian real estate, Howard Drukarsh is often asked to provide comment on issues affecting the real estate industry. He is a co-founder of Right at Home Realty, Canada’s largest independent brokerage with over 5,000 members and he continues to serve on the Board of Right at Home Realty. For more episodes of the Real Estate with Howard Drukarsh Podcast visit realestatewithhowarddrukarsh.com or the YouTube channel