Marcella Poitras, broker/owner of Exit Realty Elite in Grand Falls, N.B. was recognized as the Top Lister in North America by Exit Realty Corp. International during an annual awards presentation broadcast recently across the U.S. and Canada.

“Despite significant impact on the way real estate is bought and sold as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Poitras continued to provide exceptional service to her clients,” the company says. She also received the Platinum Award in recognition of closing between 80 and 119 real estate transaction sides and was inducted into the brand’s Ruby Circle in recognition of closing 500 transaction sides during her career with Exit. All awards were tabulated for the period July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020.

“Marcella is a real estate champion beyond compare, driving phenomenal results with a heart for people,” says Joyce Paron, president of the Canadian Division of Exit Realty. “As a brokerage owner, she also attracts and develops real estate agents, continually growing the list of awards winners in her office. Top Lister in North America is an outstanding accomplishment and a testament to her ‘you can accomplish anything’ attitude.”