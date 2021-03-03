Manuela Palermo is opening new Engel & Völkers shops in Vaughan and King City, Ont., known together as Engel & Völkers York Region. The shops will serve the communities of Aurora, King City, Kleinburg, Maple, Newmarket, Nobleton, Oak Ridges, Schomberg, Woodbridge and Thornhill.

Story continues below

“Engel & Völkers’ expansion inside York Region builds on our brand’s growing presence in Ontario. York Region is home to established communities, new condo and townhome projects, and important estate and rural properties offering secluded living with large acreage,” says Anthony Hitt, president & CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “Manuela’s expertise will be an asset to buyers and sellers inside the region, providing the personalized service Engel & Völkers is known for.”

Palermo says, “I am thrilled to be partnering with Engel & Völkers to open shops in Vaughan Metropolitan Centre and King City. We now have extended global reach and a full suite of new resources available to deliver unprecedented service to home buyers and sellers in York Region. It’s a matter of being the best version of ourselves as real estate professionals to provide the best experience for our clients.”