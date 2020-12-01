Maggie Tessier, broker/owner of Exit Realty Matrix in Ottawa, was recognized for Top Sales Volume in North America by Exit Realty Corp. International during an awards presentation broadcast recently across the U.S. and Canada.

“I’ve known Maggie for over 17 years and she never ceases to amaze me,” says AJ Plant, regional owner of Exit Realty Eastern Ontario. “She has achieved what most only dream of achieving; she’s a top producer, manages a top team and leads not one, not two but three successful offices. Her leadership and humble strength attract the best agents in North America.”

Despite significant impact on the way real estate is bought and sold as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the company says Tessier continued to provide exceptional service to her clients and as a result, she also received the Titanium Award in recognition of closing 120+ real estate transaction sides.

The Tessier Team achieved the ranking of the No. 3 Team, and her brokerage, with locations in Ottawa, Embrun and Hawkesbury, achieved the ranking of No. 5 Highest Grossing Office (Multiple Locations) in North America. All awards were tabulated for the period July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020.

“Maggie, a 20-year-plus veteran of Exit Realty, continues in her reign of excellence,” says Joyce Paron, president of the Canadian Division of Exit Realty Corp. International. “Her compassion and ability to uplift others is her hallmark. We congratulate Maggie on her multiple awards and the incredible, inspiring example she sets each and every day.”