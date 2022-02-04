Macdonald Realty Kelowna has converted to a Macdonald Realty corporate office, joining one of Canada’s largest independent brokerages. The company says the merger “further strengthens Macdonald Realty’s position as B.C.’s premiere independent brokerage and fills a key need for Macdonald in the growing Okanagan market.”

“We are excited to have a company with the quality and history of Macdonald Realty Kelowna join us as a corporate office,” says Dan Scarrow, president of Macdonald Realty. “We continue to be open to working with great B.C. companies and agents who want to take their business to the next level.”

Founded in 1995, Macdonald Realty Kelowna has about 40 licensed agents and did nearly $1 billion in sales in 2021. The company says Wayne Judiesch, part owner of Macdonald Realty Kelowna, was instrumental in the merger negotiations.

“We have known and respected the leaders at Macdonald for over 30 years,” says Judiesch. “This merger gives us a direct pipeline of business to and from the Lower Mainland and rest of B.C. and provides a long-term future for our agents, staff and clients.”

Founded in Vancouver in 1944, Macdonald Realty is B.C.’s largest full-service corporately owned real estate company, with more than 20 offices and 1,000 agents and staff in the province. It boasts more than $10 billion in annual sales.

In addition to residential sales, Macdonald Commercial has about 40 commercial agents with a head office in Vancouver and a Fraser Valley office in South Surrey. Macdonald Property Management currently manages over $6 billion in B.C. properties; and Macdonald Platinum Marketing has sold over $2 billion in luxury new construction, the company says.

Led by CEO Lynn Hsu, Macdonald Realty is the largest company in B.C. that is owned and operated by a woman, the company says.