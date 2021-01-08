Macdonald Realty in Vancouver redirected more than $40,000 from its Christmas party budget to needy local charities.

“The pandemic has resulted in an unfair K-shaped recovery, where certain sectors of the economy are devastated while others have been less impacted,” says Dan Scarrow, president of Macdonald Realty. “If ‘we’re all in this together’, we think it’s important for those of us in more fortunate situations to give back and support those of us who aren’t.”

“There are those who are sacrificing so much more, so it’s important to help where we can,” he says.

Charities were determined at the local office level and include local legions, food banks, women’s shelters, and Christmas bureaus.

Earlier, Macdonald Realty put together a successful Movember team, which raised over $25,000 for mental health, an important cause in this challenging year.