Pat Place, left, Macdonald Realty regional manager, and Andrea Thon (right), Macdonald Realty manager, present a donation to support the North Shore Women’s Centre in North Vancouver.
Macdonald Realty in Vancouver redirected more than $40,000 from its Christmas party budget to needy local charities.

Alyssa Mori (left), Macdonald Realty relocation director, and Rosey Hudson (second from left), Macdonald Realty VP operations, present donated PPE to the residents of the London Hotel in the Downtown Eastside.
“The pandemic has resulted in an unfair K-shaped recovery, where certain sectors of the economy are devastated while others have been less impacted,” says Dan Scarrow, president of Macdonald Realty. “If ‘we’re all in this together’, we think it’s important for those of us in more fortunate situations to give back and support those of us who aren’t.”

“There are those who are sacrificing so much more, so it’s important to help where we can,” he says.

Charities were determined at the local office level and include local legions, food banks, women’s shelters, and Christmas bureaus.

Earlier, Macdonald Realty put together a successful Movember team, which raised over $25,000 for mental health, an important cause in this challenging year.

