With Lyndi Cruickshank at the helm, Engel & Völkers South Okanagan recently opened in Penticton, B.C.

“The South Okanagan offers uniquely beautiful communities with lakes, golf courses and ski resorts offering year-round entertainment. This spectacular region also boasts boutique and world-class vineyards and continues to gain global attention,” says Anthony Hitt, president and CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “Lyndi brings extensive real estate experience, business-savvy and undeniable passion for developing and elevating the communities.”

The South Okanagan is seeing an increase in international, high-profile buyers from Europe and Asia who are starting to recognize the value of the diverse area, the company says in a news release.

“The South Okanagan is home to a fusion of communities that truly deliver an unrivalled lifestyle. We’re located in the heart of B.C.’s wine country, home to exceptional lakes, vineyards and culinary enjoyment,” says Cruickshank. “The area is known for its breathtaking lake and mountain views, distinctive and contemporary architectural design, set in peaceful surroundings. It is a privilege to serve buyers and sellers wishing to make this area home for the first time or helping them find their next perfect home here.”