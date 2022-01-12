Luc Bouillon, broker with Re/Max Hallmark Chay Realty, will serve as president of the Barrie and District Association of Realtors in 2022.

Bouillon has been a member of BDAR for 10 years and has served on the board since 2020. During this time, he has chaired the Programming and Best Practices Task Force and various standing committees. Bouillon has also moderated and contributed to many events including BDAR’s Economic Development Speaker Series. He hosts BDAR’s Bi-Annual Market Statistics Breakdown.

“We have a fantastic board this year and I am looking forward to continuing the momentum and building from the foundation laid by previous leadership,” he says.

Joining Bouillon as officers are Jillian Lynch of Century 21 B.J. Roth Realty as president-elect; Chantal Godard of Chantal + Michael Realty Group as past-president and Julia Price-Grieg, CEO.

New to the directors this year are George Nagel of Re/Max Hallmark Chay Realty; Danielle May of Forest Hill Real Estate; Aleksandra Dimitrijevic of Re/Max Crosstown Realty; and Alexia Daley of eXp Realty.

Returning as directors this year are Lindsay Percy of Royal LePage First Contact Realty and Ashley Polischuik of Sutton Group Incentive Realty.