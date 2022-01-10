Lou Piriano, broker of record of L. Piriano Real Estate, will lead the Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) for 2022.

Story continues below

Piriano has been an active member of the association since 1973. He was first elected to the RAHB Board of Directors in 2014 and served as president in 2017.

“It’s an honour to be serving the more than 3,700 RAHB Realtors within Hamilton, Burlington, Haldimand and Niagara West for a second term as president,” says Piriano. “We are kicking off the year with the most members RAHB has ever had and we will continue to provide the tools, training and professional development opportunities that our members rely on to conduct their business and better service their clients.”

Joining Piriano on RAHB’s 2022 Board of Directors are:

Nicolas von Bredow, president-elect, Royal LePage Macro Realty

Donna Bacher, immediate past president, PureRealty

Krysta Boyer, Blair Blanchard Stapleton

Michael Di Berardo, Royal LePage Macro Realty

Rochelle Edwards, S. Todd Real Estate

Jacqueline Norton, Realty Network: 100

Diane Price, Keller Williams Complete Realty

Julie Sergi, Royal LePage Burloak Real Estate Services

Brian Shaw, Royal LePage State Realty

David Zalepa, Re/Max Real Estate Centre

The new board took office on January 1.