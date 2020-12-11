Lone Wolf Technologies has acquired W+R Studios, a provider of digital technology for real estate agents. The acquisition will add W+R Studios’ suite of solutions, including its competitive market analysis tool, Cloud CMA, to Lone Wolf’s Agent, Broker and Association Cloud suites.

“This is an important time in the evolution of the real estate industry,” says Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf. “The pandemic has forced the industry to re-evaluate how it serves consumers and has driven the accelerated adoption of technology. It’s now more important than ever for agents to provide a superior digital experience to their clients and for brokers to give them the tools they need to do so. That’s why we’re so excited to add W+R Studios to the Lone Wolf family. Together, we’ll form an unprecedented suite of digital technology for the real estate industry and ensure that agents – as well as their brokerages, MLSs and associations – remain the cornerstone of all real estate transactions in North America.”

W+R Studios provides solutions to more than 500,000 licensed users across the U.S., a diverse group that includes brokers, boards, MLSs and individual real estate agents. The company’s suite is built to help real estate agents be more efficient, win more business, inform buyers about new listings and connect customers with agents within the area, the company says.

“We chose Lone Wolf because they matched our vision of helping agents and brokers succeed by keeping them in the centre of the transaction,” says Greg Robertson, co-founder of W+R Studios. “Lone Wolf has been a leader in the idea of giving their customers more choices by making sure all software works well together.”

Lone Wolf provides solutions for forms, transaction management, eSignature, back office and accounting and business insights. The company’s transaction solutions, Transactions (zipForm Edition) and Transactions (TransactionDesk Edition) combine to reach more than 1.5 million agents across the continent.

“As part of a larger team with additional resources, we will be able to bring our overall vision to simplify the lives of agents, who, now more than ever, need the right tools as they begin to compete with a myriad of new business models,” says Dan Woolley, co-founder of W+R Studios.

In its first steps following the acquisition, Lone Wolf will make Cloud CMA available through Transactions and Lone Wolf Marketplace, a curated library of integrated tools, services and solutions, in the Agent Cloud, Broker Cloud and Association Cloud suites.